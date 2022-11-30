In Plymouth, Mass., last Thursday, several hundred Native Americans and their allies attended the annual National Day of Mourning beneath the statue of Chief Massasoit that stands atop Cole's Hill. Prayers, proclamations and the scent of sweet grass filled the air. At the water's edge stood Plymouth Rock with its myth of a pilgrim landing, ever doubtful. A dozen re-enactors in period attire demonstrated their devotion to the Thanksgiving myth of mutual friendship and understanding.
Numerous historical accounts refute their claim. Instead of the thriving Indigenous community that had inhabited the Northeat N'Dakinna for over 10,000 years, they found remains of a people decimated by disease brought by early Europeans. Settlers desecrated grave sites to procure seeds and sold many into slavery. They saw a land so well sustained and stewarded that it was deemed providential, as if divinely ordained for their benefit.
Historical narratives make no mention of inviting tribal leaders to a harvest feast. Those who appeared brought deer meat, geese and ducks; in the absence of flour, neither bread not pies. No turkey until Thanksgiving became a national holiday enshrined by President Lincoln to foster unity in a deeply divided nation.
The colonizing of a land 'promised' through divine intervention has been maintained for centuries in federal policies of genocide, broken treaties, starvation, displacement and forced assimilation. Though the real story is about destruction it is equally about survival. Native Americans have not disappeared. Let their true story be told.
Ann Podlipny
Chester
