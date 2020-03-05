To the editor:
As a member of the Timberlane School Board, I took my vote to not recommend Warrant Article 7 for withdrawal from SAU 55 very seriously.
I have a number of concerns about the plan and its impact on our district, our employees and our tax bill.
My primary concern is the fact there will still be a year remaining on the superintendent's contract when withdrawal is due to occur. This means taxpayers will be paying two salaries - 77% of the old contract and 100% of the new one. I see no cost savings there.
This known liability is only mentioned one time in the body of the report, and it states the contract will remain with SAU 55, which will consist of only Hampstead.
Hampstead will not allow us to walk away from this responsibility.
Something to be aware of how supporters promote the state Department of Education’s approval as a type of "endorsement" of the plan. This is very misleading.
The department’s approval is simply its confirmation that the committee followed the correct process, per state statutes. They are not saying this will be a good or a bad thing for Timberlane.
They do not "support" the plan through their approval, in fact when the committee first presented its plan, it were sent back to include information the Department of Education wanted included to ensure all requirements were met.
The department’s "approval" is nothing more than confirmation that the correct process was followed.
Sarah Machemer
Member, Timberlane School Board
Plaistow