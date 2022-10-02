To the editor:
While looking at the candidates running for office, I take displeasure with my Congressman Seth Moulton.
Looking back at the greatest military debacle of all time, when we abandoned Americans, those thousands who have helped us, people hanging on the side of an airplane during takeoff, $85 billion worth of modern military hardware, 80,000 rifles such as M4, M18 and M24 sniper rifles, Humvees, helicopters, etc., while no one was court-martialed, and not a word from Congressman Moulton, who should have been outraged at this, who previously lied to us by comparing our so-called assault rifles AR-15s semi-automatics to those we left for the Taliban.
Our southern border was left open from day one of Biden’s arrival to the White House, and our great oil and gas deposits were shut down while we were helping Russia’s pipeline to be developed.
Now, with millions of illegal immigrants pouring into our country and being dispatched into our interior with over 900 flights during the night, Congressman Moulton remained quiet until a few busloads of illegals were sent to Martha’s Vineyard. He then got on television and accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of abuse and cruelty of those transported there.
As our military families are hurting with many being thrown out for not getting a COVID shot, many leaving because of woke getting inducted by our generals, and some leaving for being under a non-friendly atmosphere. Folks are so low paid that many of them are on food stamps. This should never be!
As a retired military guy, Congressman Moulton did nothing to aid our military through any of these situations. How many trips to Walter Reed did he make to encourage those with lost limbs, burned faces and those suffering with PTSD? Any?
With all of the above reasons, let’s vote for Diehl!
Bob Violette,
Peabody
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.