To the editor:
The Conservative Political Action Conference held in the United States is the largest and most prominent assemblage of conservatives in the world. This mecca for conservatives and libertarians has typically provided a means to gauge the feelings of the conservative movement on a range of issues such as anti-tax, anti-abortion initiatives and for evaluating candidates for president.
Since President Ronald Regan, every GOP nominee has spoken at least once at CPAC to promote their perspectives and visions with the activist base of the party.
The 2021 CPAC portends a different narrative, one that fervently endorses the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and sets into motion a barrage of legislation to constrict and obstruct voting.
The seven conference discussion titles, such as “Failed States (PA, GA, NV, oh my!)” and “Other Culprits: Why Judges and Media Refused to Look at the Evidence,” are not designed as benign, educational promos for ways to protect elections but instead meant to allow right-wing extremists to perpetrate the “big lie” and solidify adulation and support for former President Donald Trump in his possible bid for the 2024 presidency.
Trump’s golden statue highlighting the 2021 CPAC is a befitting idol representing conservatives’ unhealthy obsession with Trump and their heinous abandon of commitments to principle and the foundations of democracy.
Conservatism, once seen as a high minded intellectual tradition, is now an altar to Trumpism shepherding its worshippers on a wicked path to indifference to truth and impunity to maladministration.
William Kolbe
Andover