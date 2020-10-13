To the editor:
As a high schooler and Nordic ski racer, climate change poses a huge threat to my future. But we will have bigger problems than a snowless ski season if strong action is not taken to mitigate climate change very soon.
That is why we should contact our members of Congress asking for their support of meaningful, effective legislation, such as H.R. 763. This bill will greatly reduce global carbon pollution while simultaneously benefiting American citizens and the economy.
Congress will act if enough citizens ask them to do so.
Katharine Gage
Windham