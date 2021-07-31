To the editor:
The hazy, gray sky and air quality warnings on the East Coast are an urgent reminder that the West is on fire, and more than it naturally should be.
As a teenager, it is scary to see this cloud of smoke, knowing that I am already seeing the effects of climate change at home. If carbon pollution continues on the current path, a smoky sky will be the least of our problems in a few decades.
So we need to act now.
Your readers should email their senators, asking them to include a price on carbon pollution in the reconciliation package. You can learn more from the Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org).
This is an essential step in addressing climate change, and Congress needs our support to make it happen.
Katharine Gage
Windham