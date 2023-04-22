To the editor:
On the very first Earth Day in 1970, 10% of Americans took to the streets demanding action on environmental issues, and Congress responded with a series of landmark legislation that we all benefit from to this day.
We are again in a critical time in which policies enacted now will determine whether we have safe places to live, food security, and a world to enjoy in our future. As a 19-year-old nordic skier, I’ve already seen the effects of climate change in recent years as more practices were spent running around the school parking lot with ski poles and a nearby nordic area closed permanently because there was no longer enough snow.
We have the power to move Congress to implement the climate legislation that economists widely agree is the most effective: cash-back carbon pricing. That is, if our leaders hear from enough constituents.
Please visit cclusa.org/write-CFD to ask Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Nick Pappas to enact cash-back carbon pricing legislation, and thank Rep. Annie Kuster for her co-sponsorship of H.R. 2307 in the last Congress.
Katharine Gage
Windham
