To the editor:
There are currently 736 million people living in extreme poverty. The International Affairs Budget, which provides developing countries with assistance in many aspects, only makes up 1% of the U.S. federal budget. As individuals, we have the power to support this budget and make a difference by contacting our own congressional leaders.
As a volunteer for The Borgen Project, an organization which encourages citizens to reach out to their leaders and help downsize global poverty, I urge you to become a part of the fight for a world without poverty and hunger. While there has definitely been progress, immense change is not possible without the help of individual citizens expressing their support of these budgets. People cannot continue to dismiss the fact that others are living on less than $1.90 a day, claiming that there is “nothing we can do about it.”
Now, you might be asking yourselves, if it’s so easy, then why is global poverty still such a big issue? That is because, despite how easy it is to call or email, people are not taking action.
As U.S. citizens, it is crucial for us to show our support for this budget to our congressional leaders. Each email or phone call makes a difference. And most importantly, I urge U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to support the International Affairs Budget and make a difference in improving the lives of others around the world.
Carol Beyda
Boston
