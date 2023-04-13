To the editor:
I woke up this morning and realized America is off its rails. Joe Biden now wants to cut Title IX funding to sports programs that won’t include males who want to identify as a woman in female sports.
Imagine if LeBron James and five teammates decide to identify as females and form a team named the Los Angeles Nail Clippers, and they play in the WNBA. is that fair? Or what if players from the Bruins want to identify as females and play in the women’s hockey league. Is that fair?
Nothing is fair for the American citizen anymore. Five years ago we weren’t talking about going to war with China; we weren’t worried about inflation or how we would feed our babies due to no formula
America, “Land of the Free.” Yeah if you are an illegal immigrant: free housing, free medical, free dental, free food.
How about “Home of the Brave?” Ask any Veteran you see wearing a WWII baseball cap what they think of our commander in chief and most will say he’s a coward. Try it.
If you’re my age your best bet is go get your old 8-track tape and listen to Barry McGuire’s song “The Eve of Destruction,” because that’s where we are headed.
If Joe Biden is reelected in five years we will be speaking either Chinese or Russian. And if you vote for him again I have two words for you, Zhu ni hao yun, or Udachi.
Dan Morrison
Haverhill
