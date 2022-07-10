To the Editor:
Forgiveness of student debt. Illegal immigration run rampant. Termination of a fetus nothing but a matter of a woman’s choice. $30 trillion national debt. Historic divorce rates.
Anemic labor participation rate. Congressional gridlock. Negotiating a nuclear deal with a terrorist nation.
One size fits all stimulus payouts without regard to individual need. Green New Deal that is decades premature. Career politicians. Broken public education system. Crumbling infrastructure. Military impotence.
How did we get here? To me, the one string that ties these all together is the absence of individual accountability.
We can’t make America great again unless we make Americans great again. Sadly, we are careening in the wrong direction at breakneck speed with a feckless government at the helm.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
