To the editor:
Hurrah for Timothy O'Brien’s column, "Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are deadly, not principled," which finally speaks out about the politically motivated extremist behavior of the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers in our country. The headline says it all about their behavior.
Aren't over 600,000 Americans dead from this virulent and highly contagious disease enough for the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd? The majority of those who have died from COVID-19 in our country would instead be alive today if the political extremists, starting with former former President Donald Trump and his sycophants, did not oppose reasonable public health safeguards - wearing masks in public - that were put forward by health officials everywhere at the beginning of the pandemic.
To rephrase noted English moralist Samuel Johnson's irrefutable observation, from seeing political extremists wrapping themselves in flags, that "patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel," extremists wrapping themselves in the expression "live free or die" in lame defense of anti-vaccination and anti-mask behavior are today's scoundrels.
I wonder how many of these folks know that that expression is a rephrasing by Revolutionary War Gen. John Stark of the frequently quoted "give me liberty or give me death" ending of a political 1775 speech by lifelong slaveowner Patrick Henry?
It's time that the this crowd stop covering up their unprincipled behavior, hiding behind a comment that only applied to white Americans at the time that John Stark uttered it.
Especially now that it’s reported that some of these folks are secretly being vaccinated even as they publicly state opposition to the country getting itself fully vaccinated and wearing masks to protect the vulnerable among us.
Bob Pokress
Andover