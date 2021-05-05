To the editor:
We all know how devastating this pandemic has been on long-term care facilities.
In my opinion, COVID-19 has been the worst thing to happen to our elderly community -- at least in my lifetime. I am a health care provider who works at one of those long-term care facilities, and I can tell you the isolation and fear brought on by this pandemic has taken a toll on the patients and their families.
For the past year, health care providers at these facilities have done their best to provide comfort and companionship to seniors who weren’t able to see their children or grandchildren and who missed out on so many special moments.
It’s been a difficult experience for everyone involved.
With the various vaccines becoming available and the remarkable speed in which they’ve been delivered to our state, it’s given so many of these seniors a renewed sense of hope and purpose as they look forward seeing family again.
The network of health care distributors who are responsible for delivering the vaccines have made a tremendous difference in all our lives. It’s a remarkable system they have in place. When this pandemic has passed (hopefully soon), it will be this same distribution chain that will ensure medicines are available at our local pharmacies, hospitals and long-term care facilities when we need them.
I couldn’t be more grateful for all they do.
Kristin McMahon
Salem, N.H.