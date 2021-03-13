To the editor:
I have worked alongside Dick Vaillancourt for four years as a Select Board member.
His efforts and manner have been incredibly valuable advocating for the new Senior Center, holding Columbia Gas accountable for its negligence, and supporting the growth of business opportunity.
In every meeting and conversation with citizens, he is the consummate gentleman, with a heart for the people and institutions of North Andover. Buoyed by a financial savvy, he works diligently to find the best solutions to complex challenges.
North Andover is dealing with the combined impact of continued growth, and soon, we hope, the path beyond the pandemic.
Vaillancourt is a steady and reasoned voice focused on four crucial priorities, each with considerable financial and legal complexities and long term impacts: 1) Ensuring every resident has an expedient and safe opportunity to be vaccinated and be safe within our town; 2) Supporting the school district in getting students back in school and with the level of services needed; 3) Helping residents economically, through programs such as the Affordable Housing Trust (of which he is a member); and 4) Supporting town businesses with grants and expertise to get them back and running successfully.
Most directly, Vaillancourt carries the tremendous experience of nine years on the Select Board, a crucial set of skills, and an extraordinary commitment to North Andover.
Integrity, compassion and commitment are the cornerstones he brings to North Andover. I hope your readers join me in voting on March 30 for Dick Vaillancourt.
Chris Nobile
North Andover