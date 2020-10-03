To the editor:
The Joe Biden campaign recently provided local Democrats with hundreds of signs, and volunteers blanketed the area. The Hampstead Democratic Committee has been fielding requests. You may have seen the big, 4 by 8 foot sign proudly displayed on Main Street.
After months of flags and pinwheels for President Donald Trump, it was heartwarming to see Biden/Harris signs representing the rest of us on lawns and street corners. Democrats in southern New Hampshire are finding they are not alone.
Sadly, some of us have also had signs stolen or destroyed.
Tampering with signs is not a prank; it’s a violation of law and of privacy if it’s taken from your yard.
One volunteer has twice observed vehicles swerving onto the shoulder intentionally to run down Biden signs. These events have been reported to Hampstead police, and the town is already prosecuting individuals.
Should we really need trail cams to protect freedom of speech in our own yards?
If your candidate’s success depends on your vandalism, that’s a statement in itself.
But what does it say when a candidate for office, already an elected official, pulls into your driveway to inform you that your lighted sign is illegal and to expect a visit from the building code inspector the next day? A quick review of both the state RSAs and town ordinances proved him wrong; the action proved him a poor representative of our community.
After years of Republican monopoly on local representation, it’s clear change is in the air, and none too soon.
Laurie Warnock
Hampstead