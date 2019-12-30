To the editor:
I am very upset to hear the whining and complaining from New Hampshire state employees and their union about a few members of the cleaning staff at the Veterans Home having to work on Christmas.
As a retired U.S. Marine, during my service to this country there was no such thing as weekends, holidays or optional night-shifts. I spent several Christmases in places that I hated, far away from my family.
Yet, somehow, I am supposed to feel badly for a few state employees who do not want to ensure that our veterans are living in a clean space on Christmas?
They portrayed Gov. Chris Sununu as a "Scrooge" when he is only looking out for veterans.
State employees are paid time-and-a-half if they have to work a half-day on Christmas. Perhaps someone should ask the employees who are complaining if they would like to go 24 hours without clean sheets or anyone cleaning up after them if they are elderly and confined to a wheelchair or bedridden.
I am angered by these employees. Their attacks on Sununu and the commandant of the Veterans Home are disrespectful and unfair.
These employees and the Democrat politicians who support them should remember that the veterans living in the Veterans Home worked on many Christmases to keep them safe while they celebrated with family and friends.
Tim McCarthy
Salem, N.H.