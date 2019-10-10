To the editor:
I’m a proud military veteran from Methuen. When I joined the Navy in 1988, I swore an oath similar to the one that President Trump took when he assumed office. We now know he violated that oath and used taxpayer funded military aid to get personal favors from a foreign government. I believe he must be removed from office.
As a former non-commissioned officer who led troops, I know how important it is for a leader to show integrity. We cannot have a corrupt, dishonest commander in chief who invites foreign governments to attack our democracy.
This is not a left or right issue. We cannot normalize this behavior that has been shown by this sitting president. It is unprecedented apathy toward criminal conduct.
This is a divisive moment in our history. Too many politicians have put party before country. Now is the time for a deeper patriotism, the kind that has kept us together even through the darkest times.
But we cannot unite as a nation with a criminal president who abuses his office and compromises our national security just to improve his chances in the next election.
That’s why I and thousands of veteran members of Common Defense are calling on the U.S. Senate to immediately take action to impeach President Trump.
Brian Tatem
Methuen