To the editor:
I can only work on one global problem at a time.
A photo of nurses at Brigham & Women's Hospital validates the incredible hard work and personal sacrifices of our “sewing angels" who made masks for them. Along the way, our group has produced and distributed over 7,000 hand-sewn units. We’ve also initiated a new project to address the urgent need for pediatric masks.
Regarding the racial tensions: There is no version of anarchy that is effective in initiating lasting change. Threats and violence can bring an issue to light but only in superficial terms.
Our news streams are filled with images of violence and destruction. I am certain that if the cameras were not rolling there would be less of it.
I sincerely believe that people from all walks of life will effect justice — but only through peaceful means. It's a collaboration requiring tolerance, respect and some give and take.
It takes time, patience and hard work, with patience being the greatest burden. Violence only lengthens the process to social change, forcing everyone else to be more patient.
Some believe that justice must come before peace. And yet others believe that destruction is the way to justice.
I don't agree with either of these principles. Rather, you lead with peace. History has proven this definitively.
An illegal act perpetrated by anyone reflects only on the perpetrator, not on any class of citizens. No police officer who commits a criminal act is representative of his profession. No activist who destroys a store represents a legitimate voice for justice.
All participants have a right to return home from their protest engagements safely.
After years of outreach work, involved in lifting the poorest of the poor, the marginalized and the forgotten, I find that just causes can be served by one central and universal truth — being part of the solution.
I will forever be grateful to the peacemakers at Merrimack Valley Hope Mission.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
Founder, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission