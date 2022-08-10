To the Editor:
Thank you for publishing the story highlighting the differences between the two candidates for Essex County Sheriff, Kevin Coppinger and Virginia Leigh. (Sheriff Kevin Coppinger faces Democratic challenger Virginia Leigh in primary. Aug. 8, 2022)
I wholeheartedly agree with candidate Virginia Leigh, who is quoted in the article saying “The job should focus on reducing recidivism through rehabilitation and not on law enforcement…”. Virginia Leigh, a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW), has spent her career helping those with mental health and addiction issues.
She will bring that expertise to our incarcerated population. It is admirable that The Eagle-Tribune is also an advocate for addiction treatment in our jails. Unfortunately, Kevin Coppinger is not. (Our View: Jails should allow addiction treatments, Dec 1, 2018) Coppinger said about medical assisted treatment: “In a prison setting, administering these drugs raises many security, logistical and fiscal concerns…” In fact, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger was sued by the ACLU in 2018 because he withheld medical treatment for addiction and he lost that case, reimbursing $230,000 in ACLU legal costs. The state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Please get out and vote Virginia Leigh for Sheriff.
John Lennhoff
North Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.