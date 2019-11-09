To the editor:
I lived in Methuen most of my life and moved across the border 12 years ago. I still keep apprised of Methuen happenings since I have friends and family still there.
I was quite impressed by the resume Robert Vogler has achieved. He has no kids of his own but put in 40 years of service to the city, getting the school district where it is today. This feat will never be repeated.
People don't get involved in community affairs or public office, which is quite a shame.
He also mentored young members on the committee over the years, imparting his knowledge. Vogler should head down to Foxborough and spend some time with the “greatest of all time,” since he’s has a hard time mentoring any young folk during his illustrious tenure.
The other thing I liked about Vogler was that you never saw signs plastered all around Methuen, like it was a used car lot. He ran on his name and his merit. I saw him at the polls, usually by himself, with an old sign that he had lying around in his basement and chatting with community members walking in to punch their ticket.
Congrats, Bob, enjoy retirement. It is well deserved, and I think Methuen schools are in better shape since you’ve been at the helm.
Keith Shevlin
Salem, N.H.