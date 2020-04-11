To the editor:
Private medical practices are having trouble having their personal protective equipment orders filled because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have ordered the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ration them to priority locations such as hospitals.
So, if such practices are having difficulty protecting their medical workers, what chance does a supermarket or other public-facing organization have in securing protective items such as face masks?
Manufacturers of PPE are suspending orders to medical practices, and are being forced to re-direct them, in order to comply to federal requirements, so that states can control inventories and then, in turn, ration them to medical care givers.
So how far down the priority scale is a supermarket?
Isn't it absurd that hospitals have staff that are fully protected, but the patients they see have no protection?
Logic would dictate that that there would be many fewer people infected with COVID-19 if they were offered simple measures of protection, like non-medical face masks. But, instead, the masses are exposed and the caregivers are assaulted by waves of unprotected people who are sick.
This is government at its worst.
In this scenario of madness, there remains only one source of hope. The pervasive efforts of thousands of volunteers, donors and organizers of informal networks that produce and distribute cloth face masks to public-facing people, immuno-compromised individuals and other vulnerable populations like the elderly, will likely save thousands of lives.
The failure of government in function and substance is glaring during this crisis.
There are numerous posts on social media and stories in media of public officials
gloating on isolated acts of "making a difference,” such as the distribution of PPE usually funded by private, not public, sources.
But the reality is that the collective force of loving, caring private citizens will remain the only effective response in repelling the scourge of COVID-19.
Joe D'Amore
Groveland
Note: D’Amore’s organization, Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, has produced and distributed over 600 face masks.