To the editor:
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our lives, the contributions and support of our volunteers have never been more apparent and poignantly felt by the Georgetown Council on Aging.
Closed to the public since March 13, we missed celebrating our volunteers in April and missed celebrating Older Americans Month with our participants in May.
Missing these celebrations was difficult but the outpouring of support that the council has received during this public health crisis has heartened our work, and it reminds us of the deep commitment our participants and volunteers provide the council and older adults living in Georgetown.
This year’s Older American’s Month theme was “Make Your Mark,” and the theme for our volunteer celebration was “Volunteers Lend Their Hearts and Their Hands.”
Volunteers certainly “Make Their Marks” in our town, at the Senior Center and in in our hearts.
Last year, 130 volunteers provided the Council on Aging with 3,000 hours of volunteer service, an estimated value of $62,550. Volunteers help with parties, activities and special events. Volunteer drivers drove a total of 694 miles transporting elders to 40 medical appointments. Our volunteer SHINE counselor assisted 72 people with health insurance issues, while our AARP tax aides prepared income tax returns for 128 people.
Our newsletter committee spent a total of 220 hours collating, folding and labeling 10,000 newsletters.
Volunteers also serve as board members, assist with programs and activities, and provide office support.
They have “made a mark" with all of us, and we are deeply grateful.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Georgetown