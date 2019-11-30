To the editor:
In a tradition that provides us all with a reminder of what Thanksgiving is all about, the Georgetown Kiwanis Club hosted their annual dinner for elders at the Penn Brook School last Saturday (Nov. 23).
More than 30 members of the Kiwanis Club and other volunteers arrived by 6 a.m. to cook the twenty, 22-pound turkeys that were the centerpiece of the afternoon’s dinner.
With the scent of roast turkey serving as a delicious backdrop, more than 200 elders filled the Penn Brook School and enjoyed appetizers before dinner.
Along with the elders who enjoyed dinner together at the school, more than 30 meals were delivered to elders in the community.
The work and graciousness of the Kiwanis Club and several volunteer groups not only brightened the lives of the elders who live in our community but also lifted the spirits of all who participated in the event.
Filled with autumn flowers, pumpkin centerpieces decorated each table while volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, Builders Club and Georgetown High School Key Club served up plenty of conversation along with heaping plates of turkey and all of the traditional side dishes.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, the Builders Club, the Georgetown High School Key Club, the Garden Friends of Georgetown, the Georgetown School Department and the volunteers who provided the many hours of service necessary to offer this wonderful annual event to elders.
We are thankful for all.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Georgetown