To the editor:
My family, friends and neighbors will proudly be voting for Dave Brown for North Andover School Committee on Tuesday March 28.
Dave is an exceptionally qualified candidate and committed to working collaboratively to continue the considerable progress the North Andover School System has achieved in improving curriculum and infrastructure, and to institute a culture of continuous improvement.
Dave brings executive-level leadership experience from the private sector including working with supervisory boards, negotiation skills, and a track record working effectively with diverse stakeholders.
He demonstrated these skills through the generous amounts of time he invested in coaching local youth in multiple sports and the league leadership roles he held, and still holds, in those organizations.
Dave served North Andover as a member of the Trustees of Osgood Hill and has taught at both the high school and college levels. Dave currently coaches J.V. Girls Softball at North Andover High School, where his three children also graduated and played sports.
Dave Brown’s commitment to North Andover has been unwavering in the 20 years we have known him. Anybody who knows Dave will concur that he will bring boundless energy and personal accountability to this role.
Please join us in voting for Dave Brown on March 28.
Edward and Allison MacMillan
North Andover
