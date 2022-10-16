To the editor:
Several weeks ago, a gentleman knocked on my door. He told me his name was Joe Finn and that he was running to be our new state representative in the 14th Essex District of Groveland, West Newbury, Boxford, Amesbury, and North Andover. This was the first time a candidate had ever knocked on my door to visit my home and ask for my vote.
As I got to talking with him, Joe seemed to have an excellent grasp on the things that were actually of concern to me, my family, and my neighbors. He talked about inflation topping 9% this month and asked me how we were keeping up with it. He talked about the recent report that said electricity rates in Massachusetts were about to increase by over 60% and how heating costs were about to skyrocket. He felt Beacon Hill’s current course on these issues was failing our families. These are his priorities and the issues he’d step up to tackle on day one. After hearing that, I was impressed.
We don’t need anymore local politicians grandstanding on national issues. We need people willing to get down and do the nitty gritty of governing, legislating, and solving our communities’ problems. Our current Legislature is dominated by a party holding 90% control. They have shown repeatedly that they are not responsive to the will of the electorate. It is time to reverse this trend. Please join me in electing Joe to help begin that task.
Stephen Bird
Groveland
