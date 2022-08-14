To the Editor:
I’m happy to support City Councilor Estela Reyes for state Representative of the Fourth Essex District. The people of the Fourth Essex deserve a real fighter representing them in Beacon Hill, and that’s Estela. As our cities, our towns — our Commonwealth — continues to grow more diverse and progressive, we need women and champions like Estela.
She knows that health care is a right, that working families deserve a fair deal, and that our residents should be treated with dignity and respect. She supports pushing for a stronger and more effective education system, funding and supporting public safety, protecting our veterans, and fighting for equitable and accessible healthcare.
As a City Councilor, Estela has fought to create jobs, secure additional education funding, and spearheaded public health initiatives. She fights for the people, not special interests, even when it’s not politically convenient. In 2015, she voted and fought for a record-breaking ordinance, Lawrence TRUST Act, which ensured the improvement of the relationship between local law enforcement and the immigrant community.
There are currently many working projects around the city, which include the Oliver School, Leahy School, and the construction of a brand new Lawrence Police Department office. All of these are in Estela’s district. She has proudly voted in favor of these efforts.
Join me in supporting Estela Reyes for state Representative on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Brian DePeña
Lawrence
Brian is mayor of Lawrence.
