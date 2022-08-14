To the Editor:
I’m proud to support my friend Eunice Zeigler to be Methuen, Lawrence and Haverhill’s next state senator.
We’ve served on the Methuen City Council together for the past two and a half years, but I’ve known Eunice for much longer than that.
We attended Methuen High School together, and we each had the opportunity to learn the ropes of municipal government from former Mayor Bill Manzi when we worked in his administration. When Eunice says she is passionate about public service, she means it.
Eunice has been an outstanding leader on the City Council. She is a voice of reason and has worked hard to bring the issue of economic development to the forefront through her leadership of the Economic Development Committee. She also has a track record of bringing ideas to life. A great example is the annual Methuen Day event, which she launched to help celebrate our community and connect residents with all that Methuen’s small businesses have to offer.
Eunice isn’t a talker. She’s a doer.
We need more people like Eunice Zeigler serving in our government. I hope voters in Methuen and across the district join me in voting for her in the state primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
D.J. Beauregard
Methuen
