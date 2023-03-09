To the editor:
To my friends and neighbors in District 3, would you please join me in electing Jim MacEachern to Derry’s Town Council? Jim has a proven record of being fiscally responsible as he showed when he was a three-term town councilor and served as vice chair and chair, in addition to being on the town’s fiscal committee.
Jim has spent many years on the town’s Planning Board as chair and is currently vice chair. Jim was part of the team that developed the recent Master Plan, which received the N.H. Planners Association Plan of the Year.
Jim’s knowledge of planning, along with his strong fiscal background, will be assets to the town’s economic development, as shown by his many accomplishments such as: the growth management ordinance; maintaining the tax cap; renovation of the Adams Memorial Building.
I have found that Jim strives to move our community forward, has an open mind, is willing to listen to all points of view, and best of all has the ability to find solutions to problems.
Please join me and vote for Jim MacEachern on Tuesday, March 14 at Calvary Bible Church.
John T. O’Connor
Derry Planning Board chair
