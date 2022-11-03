To the editor:
I read the letters and the Sound Off in the paper. Many of the comments are on the right or to the left. Very few are advising people to vote for a good and sane candidate. They are espousing their own views.
As a 76-year-old who has never missed an opportunity to vote I have a different perspective.
When you vote forget the D or the R and vote for a sane candidate who has what is best for all in his or her mind.
I do not care what Trump thinks (that may be an oxymoron), or what the left or the right believes. I want what is best for the country and the middle-class family that does not care about the trash that is spouted before elections. No one is going to make the cost of living go backward.
I have 55 years of adult experience that says that will never happen. The left has no answer to the problems we face, nor does the right. They both spew their views as fact when they are fiction.
Find some sane candidates and forget their affiliation and try to get this nation back on a sane and stable track. Many of the candidates across the nation are a little bit off kilter in their thoughts. May the USA survive this election and be able to go forward in a sane manner.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen
