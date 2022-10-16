As an independent New Hampshire voter, an important candidate trait I consider is leadership courage. This reflects a candidate's ability to take a position and stand up to support it, even when facing political pressure. It also reflects on our ability to trust in knowing where a candidate stands on issues, and how likely they might be to bend to political influence to change positions.
With strong leadership courage, a voter knows where a candidate stands. During the 2022 N.H. primary, former Gen. Don Bolduc made his position clear on the 2020 presidential election: The election was stolen and President Biden was not our elected president. Shortly after winning the Republican primary, Bolduc changed positions, saying that Biden was legitimately elected and that the elections results were valid. About a week later, Bolduc changed positions again, saying he had not turned his back on the presidential election being stolen due to fraud.
These changes in position over a matter of days leads one to ask, where does Bolduc stand on this issue, and where does he stand on other important issues?
Compare this to Sen. Maggie Hassan. Like them or not, Hassan has taken clear positions when serving as New Hampshire governor and then U.S. senator, and has stood up and voted those positions. Voters know where she stands, and she has the leadership courage to fight for her beliefs. And on an issue central to our American democracy -- our presidential election process -- Hassan's position has been clear and unchanged: The election was fair and the result valid.
This election I am supporting Sen. Hassan for U.S. Senate. I know where she stands.
Leonard Sarapas
Hampstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.