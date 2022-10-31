To the editor:
As I prepared to enter the world of social work, I came across a quote. Attributed to President Theodore Roosevelt it read, “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.”
That quote resonated with me. I did not hide the fact that I cared about the young moms whose homes I visited. I listened to their concerns and tried to point them toward service organizations where they might find help. We discussed what was important to them, not my list of qualifications.
Whether or not he remembers that quote, Wayne Haubner shows how much he cares as he campaigns for the N.H. state Senate through Pelham, Salem, Atkinson, and Plaistow.
People before party affiliation or special interests is not just Wayne’s slogan. It’s his reason for entering this race.
An accomplished businessman, Wayne reaches out to everyone. Genuine and inquisitive, he asks about what is important to those he meets. He listens to their concerns before he ever mentions his own.
He is thoughtful and focused on issues that affect Granite Staters the most: women’s rights to reproductive healthcare, using public school funds for public schools, providing tax relief, and protecting our natural resources — all of which go unnoticed or are rejected by current lawmakers who do not represent all of us.
On Nov. 8, vote for the one who puts people first, who listens and cares about our concerns. Send Wayne Haubner to Concord as senator from District 22.
Carla Billingham
Salem, N.H.
