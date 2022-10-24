To the editor:
Maggie Hassan is the best candidate for the U. S. Senate. After watching attack ads pointing out that she voted with Biden 96% of the time I am left wondering what the problem is.
Let’s look at the votes. She voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act which allows the government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors, and extends the Affordable Care Act for three years. It also provides tax credits for homeowners who make energy-efficiency improvements in their home. The bill is paid for by requiring corporations to pay the minimum 15% corporate tax rate.
Maggie also voted for funding that will give the United States two state-of-the-art computer-chip factories which will make our corporations more competitive in the world markets and reduce costs at home.
She also voted for enhanced background checks for AR-15 buyers. She has supported President Biden’s infrastructure bill which will bring millions to New Hampshire to fix our crumbling bridges.
Maggie has supported President Biden’s military aid to Ukraine which is turning the tide of battle against Putin’s illegal war.
While Republicans attack Sen. Hassan and President Biden over gas prices President Biden is acting, using our strategic oil reserves, and will soon take action against Saudi Arabia for their cynical manipulation of world oil markets.
Keep our country moving forward and return Maggie Hassan to the Senate.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.