To the editor:
Spending taxpayer money is easy; the hard part is knowing when not to spend it or how to spend less.
Town Budget Committee members need the ability to exercise the latter skill.
In my hometown of Atkinson, which I represent in the state Legislature, I consider Bob Malo and Deborah Cornish the candidates for Budget Committee who will be best able to spend taxpayer money frugally while maintaining effective services.
Bob, a former engineer and U.S. Army veteran who has lived in Atkinson for 48 years, has served on the Budget Committee for the past six years. He already demonstrated his ability to save Atkinson taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars from the $8,000 saved annually by having LED street lighting installed, to his numerous votes against wasteful warrant articles.
Deborah, a 37-year resident of Atkinson, has attended every Budget Committee meeting this past year and will be ready to be an effective member on day one. Her background in quality and regulatory management and business administration will complement the existing skills on the Budget Committee.
Bob and Deborah will ensure the prudent appropriation of public funds in order to maintain low taxes. They are most qualified to navigate the upcoming 2024 budget issues, including a renovated police station and an improved townwide communication system for emergency services. They know how to say “no” when that is the right answer for taxpayers.
Vote for them March 14 to ensure the wise spending of your tax dollars.
Arlene Quaratiello
Atkinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.