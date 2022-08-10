To the Editor:
It is almost 30 years since I was elected to serve as the first modern day mayor of Methuen after voters switched our city back to a mayoral form of government.
I campaigned on the promise to make the government work for the people. I tried to spend my time in office making local government more effective and efficient, and my objective was to leave Methuen in better financial shape than it was when I started.
For this reason, I think it’s important to elect other people to public office who want to make government work for the people. That is why I want James McCarty to be our next state representative. As a city councilor, James has built a proven track record as a reformer. He vehemently opposed a superior officers’ union contract that threatened to bring Methuen to the brink of financial ruin. James has also fought to restore fiscal stability in Methuen. He is for the taxpayer and that’s why the taxpayers should be for him. James is the real deal, and I know he’ll be an outstanding advocate for Methuen on Beacon Hill.
Please join me in supporting James McCarty in the state primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Dennis DiZoglio
Methuen
