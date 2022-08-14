To the Editor:
Elections are basically job interviews. We the voters have the critical responsibility to select the best candidate for the job.
In the upcoming election there are 2 candidates for Essex County DA — James O’Shea and Paul Tucker.
Attorney O’Shea has 24 years of experience practicing law and has had trials in every court in Essex County. He has worked with most of the Assistant District Attorneys in Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
I am a former Assistant District Attorney and now have my own practice specializing in criminal defense. For the past 24 years attorney O’Shea has built trusting, mutually respectful relationships with the dedicated people who work in the courts of Essex County.
He knows the policies and procedures of the District Attorney’s office and he knows what works and what needs to be improved.
Attorney O’Shea acquired his skills by going to Court litigating thousands of cases over the past 24 years throughout the state of Massachusetts.
Attorney O’Shea knows what works in other counties that could easily be adopted to Essex County. He has developed a skill set to offer leadership to the Assistant District Attorneys in each of the courts in Essex County.
Paul Tucker is a state Rep. and former Police chief from Salem. He retired in a scandal in 2014. Paul Tucker has no experience as a practicing criminal attorney. He has not been in the courts working and learning the ins and outs of the job. He is an unqualified politician.
Vote O’Shea for DA.
Frank Sanchez
Bradford
