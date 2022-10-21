To the editor:
As the father of three daughters, one a successful college graduate, and two currently in the throes of high school, I am keeping a close eye on the race for 14th Essex District state representative, and am keenly aware of the simple fact that Adrianne Ramos must be our next state representative in the 14th District.
I am a strong supporter of women’s rights and, sadly, the equality of women is once again back on the table for discussion. Each of my daughters has attended public schools and as such, I am a firm believer in the importance of funding public schools. As a community member, I have defended and supported funding for our first responders, especially those who protect us in law enforcement, especially the North Andover Police and Fire departments.
And as a Christian educated in local Catholic Schools from kindergarten through college, I truly believe and will fight for equal human rights for all individuals. This includes members of our LGBTQ and Black and Brown communities. I have been saddened and disheartened by the discord in our political world, not just globally, but right here in North Andover.
Frankly, I am terrified of what the future holds for our children, especially our daughters. This is why I implore you to consider carefully who you vote for to represent us in the 14th District and ask you to join me in voting for Adrianne Ramos, Democrat, for state rep. Thank you.
Kevin Driscoll
North Andover
