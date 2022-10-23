To the editor:
I’m a proud North Andover “townie” who has loved being able to serve my neighbors in the past. When I served in local office, I was proud to be someone who always spoke his mind. With an open seat for state representative, now is as good a time as ever to speak up again:
I’m voting for Adrianne Ramos.
We’ve developed a tradition in town of electing strong women to represent us on Beacon Hill. We’ve seen the smarts and tenacity that Diana DiZoglio, and then Christina Minicucci, have brought to these roles. I see their same strengths in Adrianne: She’s a smart and tenacious woman who is unafraid to speak up.
We’ve come a long way (as a town and state), but there remains a lot of things to be done. Adrianne’s advocacy for women in domestic abuse situations and her work with law enforcement to protect these women and families give her a unique perspective. She’s been unafraid to speak up about giving our local police more resources, and she’s been tireless for making the lives of women better.
Maybe it’s because I want officials who respect the role of local police. Maybe it’s because I want my granddaughters to have every opportunity and protection possible (one of whom also carries a badge!). Maybe it’s that I’ve gotten used to having tough, tireless, and smart women speaking up for North Andover. Maybe it’s for all of those reasons.
I’m voting Adrianne Ramos.
Don Stewart
North Andover
