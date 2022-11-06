To the editor:
If you’ve watched the New Hampshire gubernatorial debates, you’ve seen Gov. Chris Sununu’s nonstop stream of attacks. Contrast those with the thoughtful responses of Dr. Tom Sherman – and you’ve got a perfect image of the difference between the two candidates.
Who is the real Chris Sununu? He appoints others to do his dirty work – like the gutting of the popular NHSaves energy efficiency program by Sununu’s appointees to the PUC. His blocking of cheap renewable energy harms local business, even as he claims a “NH Advantage.” The advantage for Sununu is over $1 million from fossil fuel companies and big pharma.
These past six years, New Hampshire plummeted in the rankings for “best states to do business.” Recent economic numbers show we trail most of the nation in personal income growth and GDP growth.
Tom Sherman has a career based on consistent care for others. He proved his administrative abilities during COVID, overseeing $3.2 million CARES Act funds, getting the state the PPE it needed, and planning for election safety.
Sherman is determined that our state will have the childcare and affordable housing our businesses need to attract their workforce. He understands the economics of energy, with plans to expand good cheap wind, solar and hydro, which will protect our health, our environment, and make us less dependent on foreign energy.
Susan Richman
Durham
