To the editor:
In an online op-ed piece, Heather Cox Richardson reports of armed people “in tactical gear” standing at a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona, where early voting is underway. Voter intimidation was the goal. One voter was falsely accused of being “a mule,” dropping in illegal ballots favoring Democrats. Baloney. Law enforcement officers arrived. The armed people left.
Cox Richardson details the history of voter intimidation, starting when post-Civil War, Black men could vote and Southern whites tried to interfere, instituting the Ku Klux Klan. She details federal legislation passed over decades, so we arrived at (as she ends her piece), “not the vision of the Confederates but that of Lincoln, working to create a government of laws, not of men, and of equal access to opportunity for all.”
What’s to object to? Except that radical Republicans (Gov. DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, now New Hampshire candidate for Congress Karoline Leavitt, who parrots Trump) are intent on assaulting Democracy as it has evolved. If they can whittle down Democratic voter numbers, perhaps they can have us a one-party system, essentially, and end the unpredictable representation of all. Honest Abe takes a beating.
Vote for the Democratic party ticket on Nov. 8, promoting the equality-vision of Lincoln.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.