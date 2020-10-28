To the editor:
Every vote counts in the 2020 state election on Nov. 3. Under our current governor, New Hampshire has become the "veto state."
In the 2019 to 2020 session, 79 pieces of legislation have been vetoed by our governor, many of which were passed with bipartisan support. These vetoes included bills impacting the state budget, public safety, fair employment practices, renewable energy, family and medical leave, campaign finance, domestic abuse protection, environmental protection and the financial security of citizens impacted by COVID–19.
Only a handful of these vetoes were overridden, due to the requirement of a two-thirds vote of the Senate and House to override a veto.
Of 24 Senate members, 14 are currently Democrats. We need to flip 2 of 10 incumbent Republican seats in order to get the 16 votes required for an override.
In the House we have 233 Democrats, with 267 needed for an override. We need to flip 34 seats in the upcoming election.
By voting for this majority, the voice of our Legislature will be heard over the New Hampshire governor’s veto stamp.
I am running for state Senate in order to ensure that New Hampshire remains a great place to live and a state whose legislators work to further improve the quality of life of all of citizens.
Education, safety, a clean environment, fair wages and benefits, and a balanced budget should not be vetoed away from our citizens. To this end, I will bring a bipartisan, fact-based approach to the Senate.
I ask for you to support my candidacy and that of all our Democrats running on Nov. 3 to end the New Hampshire "state of veto."
Thomas R. Haynes
Salem, N.H.