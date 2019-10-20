To the editor:
I write in support of Neil Perry for mayor of Methuen. Having watched the city writhe in turmoil over the past few years because of poor decisions, management and priorities, it has become clear to me that we must forge a path toward leadership that puts the best interests of our city over sweetheart deals and “the way things have always been done.”
The embedded policies of the past must be replaced with new blood, a new outlook, new leadership. Perry represents all of these things.
He has decades of executive experience, serving as a leader to a worldwide workforce with Raytheon. While some may tell you that his inexperience in governing is a negative, I say that it gives him the ability to step into the mayor’s role with fresh eyes and a wealth of educational and professional experience in accounting, budgeting, contracting and forecasting — all areas that have been sorely mismanaged recently.
These skills will serve him well in giving our government back to the people, and putting us on a path towards fiscal sanity and living within our means.
I do not doubt the sincerity of anyone brave enough to put their name on a ballot and offer to serve their community.
Clearly, restoring faith in our government must be the top priority in this important election, and the only way to ensure that happens is with a fresh start.
I hope my fellow citizens will join me in supporting Neil Perry on Nov. 5.
Julie Corneau Brady
Methuen