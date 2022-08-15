To the Editor:
As a reporter covering Salem, Mass., I saw Paul Tucker in action as a police officer. He was fearless, compassionate and knowledgeable about his profession. It’s no surprise he rose to department chief.
Over my 30 years in journalism, including covering five presidential campaigns, I also saw the importance of the district attorney’s job in society.
It’s one of the most important in government, since it often provides service to people at their most tragic and unexpected need.
I’ve never been involved in a political campaign because of my prior work, but now that I’m out of journalism, I felt driven to support Paul Tucker in his campaign for Essex County District Attorney. It’s a great meeting of person and position.
He has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. He’s been involved in the prosecution of over 1,000 cases. He’s been an attorney for over 20 years. He’s been overwhelmingly elected and re-elected as a state representative, where he’s worked to improve the legal system.
He is the best prepared and most qualified candidate, as well as a good and honest husband and father.
I hope you will join me in voting for Paul Tucker for DA on Sept. 6.
Glen Johnson
North Andover
