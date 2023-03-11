To the editor:
My tenure as a local official has been 19 years, eight with the School Board, six with the Budget Committee, and now I'm at the end of my fifth year with the Board of Selectmen. I have had the privilege of serving the taxpayers of Salem, a place I call home and have bragged about since 1971. You, the voters, have emailed me directly, called my phone, and written to me about your concerns and issues so now I write to you to seek your support for these individuals who have proven themselves to be trustworthy and nose-to-the-grindstone folks.
Please vote Tuesday, March 14, and make the following choices for elected offices in the town: Joe Sweeny for selectman; Tanya Donnelly and Steve Goddu for Budcom; Joe Feole and Bianca Carlson for Planning Board; and finally for Zoning Board Jeff Hatch and Claire Karibian.
These citizens have stepped forward to work hard, do the research, and provide transparency to the processes they each will be involved with.
Finally I simply ask you to vote "yes" on Question 2 for the establishment of a Town Council, which will bring more ideas and views to the table, promote transparency and put an end to private agendas.
Please vote "YES" on 2 on Tuesday, March 14. Thanks for your past support.
Bob Bryant
Salem, N.H.
