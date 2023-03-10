To the editor:
I would like to say a little bit about the petition warrant article for the donation to the SoRock organization.
This organization works with children, adults and caregivers to help them with resources to reduce substance misuse and support mental health with their educational programs and services.
I was a board of director for Family Mediation & Juvenile Services for many years in Atkinson and I know you can’t have enough programs for people to access, especially when they are in dire straits. These programs are trying to prevent getting to the dire-strait stage.
Atkinson should want to protect its youth at any cost. The town of Atkinson used to help fund Family Mediation & Juvenile Services. That was years ago and now the cost of everything has gone up.
A lot of people have had some sort of drug abuse or mental health issues in their families. This is more common than we know. Sad to say that these are the times we are living in now.
The town is saving money from grants for many upcoming town projects. I don’t think that donating $1 per person (roughly $7,015) to this organization and their programs is too much, verses a child committing suicide or a fatal drug overdose. If this program can help just one child then this donation is well worth it!
I believe very strongly in this SoRock Organization, and I hope that Atkinson residents will join me in voting “yes” for Article 2023-16.
Rose Cavalear
Atkinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.