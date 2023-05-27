To the editor:
Some Haverhill voters are still uncertain about the June 6 ballot question for the Consentino School debt exclusion. They want to know: Is the new school needed? Can we afford it? And is the debt exclusion the right way to pay for it?
First, virtually everyone agrees that a new Consentino School is necessary. The mayor and City Council members have made Consentino their top building priority. Also, the state approved building the new school as more cost-effective than renovations and is putting up a substantial share of the funds to pay for it.
Second, even with the new school, Haverhill taxes will remain lower than those of most other Massachusetts communities. Currently low unemployment and high property values make it now more affordable for taxpayers to invest in meeting our responsibilities for current students and future generations.
Third, some had hoped that the new Consentino School could be built without a debt exclusion. However, emerging inflation and recognition of long-deferred city needs, like those of the Haverhill Fire Department, make that approach risky. Even the mayor, who had hoped to use existing funds, will now vote for the debt exclusion. It just makes sense, when taking on additional long-term debt, to arrange for the additional funds to pay for it. Proceeding without a debt exclusion would endanger essential city services in the years ahead.
On June 6, Haverhill voters can cast their “YES” votes for the Consentino debt exclusion with confidence that this is a sound decision for our city.
Tom Grannemann
and Alice Mann
Haverhill
