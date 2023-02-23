To the Editor: As a member of the Atkinson Historical Society, a retired teacher and parent of two teenagers, I would like to encourage my fellow Atkinson residents to vote “Yes” for warrant article #14 in our upcoming election on March 14 at our community center.
This warrant article creates an exciting new pathway of collaboration and opportunity to not only restore and preserve our last remaining one-room schoolhouse, the Center School, for future generations to explore and enjoy, but also for our town to come together for a common goal.
This warrant article represents no tax increase for the individual voter or household, instead, it signals support of our 5-year lease agreement of this building with the Town of Atkinson, the owner of the building, that will begin a journey of community awareness and fundraising to restore this newly listed building on the State of New Hampshire registry of historic places, to it’s original state when used as a one-room school house for the children of rural Atkinson.
Life in 1880 in Atkinson might have been dramatically different than it exists today, but the benefit of this warrant article is clear. Historical preservation is not just about documenting facts, figures and statistics. It is about highlighting and sharing individual and collective stories of the people of that time.
The value of learning and preservation from this endeavor is without a price tag, as it teaches us about ourselves and the generations to come. Please consider voting “Yes” for Warrant Article #14. We encourage the sharing of stories and recollections from life as a student or teacher at Center School on our Facebook page — Friends of the Center School, Atkinson, NH.
Thank you for your consideration and see you at the polls.
Jane Kowalski Member, Atkinson
Historical Society
