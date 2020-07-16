To the editor:
New Hampshire is a special state for so many reasons. Our scenic highways, beautiful mountain trails, energetic seacoast and plentiful lakes all make New Hampshire a great state to visit and explore.
Our independence from an income or sales tax makes New Hampshire a great state to live in and raise a family.
In fact, New Hampshire is consistently ranked as one of the best states to live in, according to numerous studies and reports. It’s no secret that what makes it so – our “New Hampshire advantage” of not having an income or sales tax – needs to be protected at all costs.
Unfortunately what was a bipartisan effort to protect this advantage has become increasingly partisan in recent years, and now only Republicans can be trusted to keep New Hampshire income or sales tax free.
Salem would be devastated if an income or sales tax were implemented, as would every community across our state.
I’m proud to stand with Republicans like Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Chuck Morse in keeping Salem and all of New Hampshire income and sales tax free, and I hope that people across New Hampshire recognize the importance of this election and vote Republican up and down the ballot.
Our New Hampshire Advantage and our ability to be the best state to live and work in is on the line this Nov. 3, and I hope your readers will join me in voting for Republicans.
Joseph Sweeney
Salem, N.H.