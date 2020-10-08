To the editor:
We the voters deserve a coherent debate on the issues before us as the election nears. Last week's debate denied us that opportunity.
Our country is built on an ideal that we can self-govern, that democracy is possible. Democracy depends on educated and informed citizens deciding on policy based on rules and traditions that have served us well for more that 200 years.
The other night the president demeaned and degraded all of us when he did not adhere to our rules and traditions. He preferred instead to dominate the stage and continue to divide us.
We the voters must demand more from our government and stand together so that we can regain control of our government, so that it works for all of us.
Our lives depend on it, now more than ever.
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.