To the editor:
The futile act of desperation has come to going after the president's children. Let's just see how effective these attacks will be.
Mark my words: By October 2020 this country will be so supportive of President Trump and his accomplishments in ways that no news story or poll will ever capture. His reelection is certain.
Other foreign countries only wished they had someone with his intelligence and fortitude. I'm not sure how we got where we are with our previous president and his cabinet. And Trump is undoing it all and rebuilding America.
The Democrats hate it, and they hate him and all that he does — because he's not one of them
One question every Democratic voter should ask themselves: On all the issues and reasons they voted, has their candidate accomplished anything since being elected? Case closed.
They’ve sucked up millions of your tax dollars with lofty paychecks and perks for the last three years and done nothing to improve health care, education, infrastructure, crime, illegal immigration or opioid abuse. These are issues directly facing every Democrat in every city in every state, including Massachusetts./
But it will be all over soon.
They'll come home to their constituents and seek praise for how well they’ve done in improving your city streets, your homelessness, your schools, your police and fire departments and your Social Security — and, hopefully, you have the sense to rethink your future with your candidate.
Brian Durkin
Lawrence