To the editor:
I am responding to stateÍ Rep. Andy Vargas' recent column on “mail-in” voting for Massachusetts.
We remember the election of 2000 in which "hanging chads" became a rallying cry for electronic voting. Now, electronic voting is not reliable enough, and we have to invest in more equipment and personnel to handle mail-in ballots for everyone.
Democracy requires an informed and motivated electorate. It is not such a big deal to get out of your home once every two years to vote.
We already make enough concessions for absentee and early voting. Going to a full mail-in system will not prove to be any more safe nor enlarge the voter base to a greater degree.
In national elections we only get 50% turnout of the total voter population. The voter suppression argument is a canard that somehow if we don't allow everyone to vote, we by default allow no one to vote. Is this measure proposed in the name of safety or to enfranchise those who cannot be verified?
We have another 3 1/2 months until the primary, and 5 1/2 months until the general election. We are getting way ahead of ourselves in this attempt to over-manage our voting process.
People will vote if they are interested in issues, personalities or the political philosophy of a candidate. If we have to wrap ourselves in cellophane and stay eight yards apart from each other, so be it.
Let us not be fooled by this money grab by Beacon Hill.
Richard Magri
Westford