To the editor:
Twenty-four New Hampshire towns — including Exeter, Plymouth, Windham and Londonderry — recently voted in support of asking our state and federal leaders to address climate change with cash-back carbon pricing legislation. Ten more towns were scheduled to vote on the carbon cash-back warrant article in the coming months.
At the federal level, cash-back carbon pricing, now in the House of Representatives as the Energy Innovation Act (HR 763), will reduce U.S. climate pollution by 40% in 12 years, and 90% in 30 years, while encouraging similar legislation around the world.
In the first 10 years, it will create 2 million jobs across the country and save 300,000 lives.
The Energy Innovation Act now has 80 bipartisan cosponsors — including New Hampshire’s Rep. Annie Kuster.
A similar cash-back carbon pricing bill at the state level, HB 735, will reduce New Hampshire’s carbon footprint, which will make us more competitive when there is a national carbon price.
Additionally, this state legislation will serve as a model to accelerate federal action.
I hope your readers will show support for carbon-cash back by getting in touch with their member of Congress, calling their state representatives and supporting the New Hampshire Resolution to Address Climate Pollution warrant article if its on the ballet in their communities.
Katharine Gage
Windham